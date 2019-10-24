Armenia FM, France regional council head discuss bilateral agenda matters

YEREVAN. – Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan on Wednesday received a delegation led by Laurent Wauquiez, President of the French regional council of Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes.
Minister Mnatsakanyan welcomed Laurent Wauquiez’s first visit to Armenia, the MFA informed Armenian News-NEWS.am. Also he noted with confidence that this high-profile visit would contribute to the further strengthening of the centuries-old Armenian-French friendship and ties between the two peoples.
The interlocutors exchanged views on issues related to the Armenian-French multilateral agenda, stressing the need for efforts to expand mutually beneficial cooperation.
Both sides emphasized the importance of enhancing ties between business circles, as well as the development and implementation of joint programs aimed at strengthening cooperation in the fields of education and culture.
Reference was made to the decentralized cooperation between France and Armenia and the opportunities provided by the latter. In this context, the parties also attached importance to the promotion of decentralized cooperation between Artsakh and France. The Foreign Minister highly appreciated the continued efforts of the heads of the French local government authorities in this direction, at the core of which is respect for human rights.
The role of the Armenian community in the social-political life of France and as a bridge between the two friendly countries was mutually appreciated.
The interlocutors exchanged views on a number of issues on the regional and international agenda.