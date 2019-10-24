Gagik Khachatryan's detention extended

The Court of General Jurisdiction of Yerevan, presided by Judge Artush Gabrielyan, recently decided to grant NSS investigator's motion and to extend the detention of former SRC chair Gagik Khachatryan.
Gagik Khachatryan's lawyer, Yerem Sargsyan, petitioned Khachatryan to recognize the use of the pledge as an alternative precautionary measure, offering AMD 230 million as a pledge, which the court in fact rejected.
Gagik Khachatryan was detained on August 30 and accused of abuse of power and embezzlement while being the SRC chair.