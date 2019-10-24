News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
October 24
USD
475.99
EUR
528.92
RUB
7.45
ME-USD
0.07
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
October 24
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
475.99
EUR
528.92
RUB
7.45
ME-USD
0.07
Show news feed
EU experts visit is over, they will support digitization of Cadastre archives
EU experts visit is over, they will support digitization of Cadastre archives
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

After a three-day visit of the EU experts to Armenia within the framework of the EU's TAIEX program, experts left Armenia today.

The aim of the visit was to support the digitization of cadastral archives, and in addition to training with local archive specialists, European experts visited a unified subdivision and visited the archive in Lori, Vanadzor, as well as a future archive of he Cadastre Committee.

Chairman Sarhat Petrosyan, who has recently submitted his resignation, received them at the Committee, presenting the details of the third digitalization experience in our country,

At the end of the meeting, Petrosyan expressed hope that whoever heads the Cadastre Committee, the cooperation in this field will also be successful.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia State Revenue Committee chief: I, too, get that 1.5 million drams
I used to get 2 million…
 SRC chair: State Revenue Committee has clear bonuses scheme
"The salary of an inspector is AMD 130-150 thousand without income tax…
 Armenia PM: We tell villagers to insure their land so they get huge compensation when hail comes
The government of approved the State Assistance Program for Implementation of a Pilot Insurance System in Agriculture…
 Armenia PM comments on providing tax breaks for companies engaged in space activities
We have the break of having these organizations come from outside, operate here…
 Armenia premier on subsidy programs: God forbid we find out somewhere that poor quality work was done
The government decided to allocate to the provincial halls 363,351.6 thousand drams for the subsidies to the communities of the country in 2019, for allocating subsidies other than those already provided for by the state budget 2019…
 National Standardization and Metrology Authority CJSC of Armenia is established
At Thursday’s Cabinet meeting of the government…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos