EU experts visit is over, they will support digitization of Cadastre archives

After a three-day visit of the EU experts to Armenia within the framework of the EU's TAIEX program, experts left Armenia today.

The aim of the visit was to support the digitization of cadastral archives, and in addition to training with local archive specialists, European experts visited a unified subdivision and visited the archive in Lori, Vanadzor, as well as a future archive of he Cadastre Committee.

Chairman Sarhat Petrosyan, who has recently submitted his resignation, received them at the Committee, presenting the details of the third digitalization experience in our country,

At the end of the meeting, Petrosyan expressed hope that whoever heads the Cadastre Committee, the cooperation in this field will also be successful.