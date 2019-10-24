Trump reiterates desire to withdraw from Paris climate deal

US President Donald Trump reaffirmed his plans for the Paris climate deal.
The Paris agreement would stop the US energy industry by imposing unimaginable regulatory restrictions on it and allowing foreign companies to pollute the environment with impunity, Trump said on Thursday adding they would not allow the American people to be punished, while enriching foreign polluters.
According to DW, critics of Trump’s decision say that withdrawing from the agreement will harm US global leadership on the path to a clean economy.
Trump has repeatedly stated that he has already withdrawn from the Paris climate deal, which Obama signed from the US. However, in accordance with the terms of the contract, Trump can begin the official exit process only on November 4, 2019.