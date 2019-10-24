Armenia PM: Government should be able to present reforms not only in official, but also in everyday language

The government should be able to present its reforms not only in official, but also in everyday language. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated this at Thursday's Cabinet meeting, referring to one of the government's decisions to provide care to children and the elderly under dire condition and people with disabilities through a state certificate.
"Recently, there has been a buzz as if we are closing a nursing home, or there is a buzz regarding a boarding school,” Pashinyan said. “We need to clearly state what we are doing. We tend to outsource these services to private or charitable organizations through a tender. That is to say, the same funding that the government announces a competition, selects an organization that will provide services to the elderly.
“This decision gives the beneficiary the opportunity to choose whether he wants to use the service of this organization, or the service of another organization. The beneficiary's own funding will go to that other organization.
“As a result, the beneficiaries will not be in the ‘inmate’ status of this or that organization, but will have the opportunity to express the attitude of the state towards this or that organization as well. This is done for the beneficiaries themselves, in order to improve the quality of their services.”