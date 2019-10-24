Davit Grigoryan attorney files recusal motion with Yerevan judge examining appeal against NSS decision

The Yerevan Court of General Jurisdiction on Thursday started hearing the appeal against the decision of the NSS investigator to refuse to initiate a criminal case in connection with the investigator committing alleged criminal acts while conducting an investigation at the office of Judge Davit Grigoryan.

At the start of the session, Grigoryan's defense attorney Yervand Varosyan filed a motion for the recusal of the presiding judge, Anna Matevosyan. The lawyer reminded that Matevosyan is the judge who allowed searching Judge Grigoryan’s office.

According to Yervand Varosyan, in deciding to allow the search, the Judge Matevosyan considered lawful the investigator's actions at the Grigoryan's office

Thus, according to the attorney, Judge Anna Matevosyan cannot impartially examine the case and make an impartial decision on it.

The prosecution objected to the motion, noting that the defense did not present any substantiated arguments.

So the court left for the consultation room to render a verdict on this motion.

On July 27, the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) granted the prosecution's motions and agreed to institute criminal proceedings against Judge Davit Grigoryan. And according to the decision of the SJC, the judge's powers were suspended.

Later, Davit Grigoryan was charged with Article 314, Part 1 of the Criminal Code, for official fraud by an official.

Davit Grigoryan was the judge who presided over the case of second president of Armenia Robert Kocharyan, and on May 18, he ruled that Kocharyan be released from custody on the basis of personal guarantees by the current and former presidents of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh).