Another parliamentary four-day sitting ends

Armenian parliament approved a number of amendments to the laws in the second and final reading.
Deputies, in particular, approved:
bill on amendments to the Criminal Code, the bill on amendments to the Labor Code, a package of draft laws on amendments to the law on prison service and related laws, the bill amending the law on foreigners, the bill amending the law on trade and services the bill amending the criminal executive code, the bill on amendments and additions to the law on foreigners, the bill amending the law on holidays and memorable days, bill on amendments to the code of administrative offenses, bill on amendments to the Armenian Criminal Code and related laws.
Parliamentarians also approved in the first reading the bills:
on amendments to the law on approval of annual and comprehensive programs of measures for restoration, conservation, reproduction and use of the ecosystem of Lake Sevan, on amendments to the law on ensuring sanitary and epidemic safety of Armenian population, on amendments to the law on the legal regime of martial law.