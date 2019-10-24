News
Judge who gives permission to search in David Grigoryan's office withdraws her appeal
Judge who gives permission to search in David Grigoryan's office withdraws her appeal
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Incidents

Judge Anna Matevosyan returned from the consultation room shortly afterwards and decided to grant a motion of Judge David Grigoryan’s lawyers to withdraw from the case.

The defendants have challenged in court the validity of the NSS investigator's decision to dismiss the criminal case on the fact that the investigator had allegedly committed criminal acts in the office of Judge David Grigoryan.

On July 27, the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) granted the prosecution's motions and agreed to institute criminal proceedings against Judge Davit Grigoryan. And according to the decision of the SJC, the judge's powers were suspended.

Later, Davit Grigoryan was charged with Article 314, Part 1 of the Criminal Code, for official fraud by an official.

Davit Grigoryan was the judge who presided over the case of second president of Armenia Robert Kocharyan, and on May 18, he ruled that Kocharyan be released from custody on the basis of personal guarantees by the current and former presidents of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh).
