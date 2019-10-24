National Standardization and Metrology Authority CJSC of Armenia is established

YEREVAN. – The National Institute of Standards and National Institute of Metrology were merged to form the National Authority for Standardization and Metrology CJSC of Armenia. The National Institute of Standards CJSC informed about this to Armenian News-NEWS.am.
At Thursday’s Cabinet meeting of the government, it was decided to merge the National Institute of Standards and the National Institute of Metrology into a joint venture and create the National Standardization and Metrology Body Closed Joint-Stock Company.