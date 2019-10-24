Armenian minister meets Systronics CEO Zareh Tutunjian

Armenian Minister of High-Tech Industry Hakob Arshakyan received Systronics CEO Zareh Tutunjian
Expressing gratitude for the reception, Zareh Tutunjian presented in detail the activities of the company. He noted that Systronics operates in different countries around the world, offering complex solutions for the technology sector, from software development to software consulting and IT infrastructure deployment.
Zareh Tutunjian noted that the Armenian branch of the company, SistroTech, has been operating since 2001, and the most important news is that thanks to their efforts, Salesforce will open a representative office in Armenia by the end of this year, which is the world's No. 1 CRM platform.
The head of the company also referred to the issue of training relevant staff in the platform. He noted that the workplaces are filled by students of Yerevan State University and American University, but the problem of specialists is always topical.
Minister Hakob Arshakyan thanked for the detailed presentation, touched upon the great engineering potential and success of Armenia, and noted there is still work to be done on the business consulting platform and some steps are already being taken to fill the gap.
The Minister noted that technological universities are planning to implement training programs in this field next year. Hakob Arshakyan suggested to Zareh Tutunjian to cooperate in the framework of which Systronics will conduct trainings for their specialists, which will enable them to train qualified personnel.
Zareh Tutunjian expressed readiness to support the implementation of the project.
Hakob Arshakyan noted that the main emphasis will be on software tools and technology education, but it is also important to develop business thinking.
According to the minister, the program aims to provide technological knowledge to about 6,000 people in Yerevan and the regions. And they do not have to be specialists in the field, anyone who wants to study can be included in the program.
The Minister also underlined that great efforts are being made to develop the directions of artificial intelligence and cyber security, and presented the activities carried out in that direction.
During the meeting they discussed a number of other opportunities for cooperation with Systronics.