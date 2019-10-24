Soldier goes missing for 5 days from unit located in Armenia’s Kapan

It is already five days since the soldier of the military unit N of the Armenia Defense Ministry located in Kapan city of Syunik province has left the military unit voluntarily and there is no information about him yet, shamshyan.com reported referring to a relative of the missing soldier Knarik

According to her, the command tells them that the soldier jumped off the wall and left the military unit.

“He was a very good soldier,” she said.

The officers of the Kapan, Vanadzor and Yerevan divisions of the Armenian Defense Ministry were involved in the search of the soldier. He was registered in Vanadzor but resided in Yerevan.