Armenian Defense Ministry comments on information related to ORSIS company

The Armenian Defense Ministry commented on the information circulated by the Russian agency on the preparation of the protest note in connection with the tender with the participation of ORSIS company.

Spokesperson for the Defense Minister Artsrun Hovhannisyan, commenting on the specified message at the request of an Armenian News - NEWS.am, noted that, unfortunately, the ORSIS topic initially went in the wrong direction due to various unnamed sources and incomprehensible premises.

“There was a statement to institute criminal proceedings, but it turned out that a completely different legal process was going on. I regret that today the topic is being discussed, again with reference to anonymous sources and their explanations,” Hovhannisyan noted.

“As long as a certain legal process is underway, I will refrain from specific assessments of what actually happened, what the decision could be and what is the official position. I’ll just say that at the moment the source of information mixes everything up, starting with the fact that the ORSIS company and the Armenian representative office are different legal structures, ending with the fact that protest notes are usually different. The protest note does not ask to resolve the situation and understand its details,” he added.