Armenia premier on subsidy programs: God forbid we find out somewhere that poor quality work was done
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics


At Thursday’s Cabinet session, the government of Armenia decided to allocate to the provincial halls 363,351.6 thousand drams for the subsidies to the communities of the country in 2019, for allocating subsidies other than those already provided for by the state budget 2019.

The question was presented by Suren Papikyan, Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure, noting that they are related to 29 projects in 21 communities of Ararat, Lori, Kotayk and Shirak Provinces.

According to him, these funds are provided to the communities on the basis of an agreement on the grant of a subsidy between the relevant regional administration and the community.

He also mentioned that by another government decision, there are subsidy programs of 1 bln 370 mln 563 thousand drams for 30 programs of about 18 communities.

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, for his part, noted that 10 billion drams should be the minimum for subsidy programs.

“In fact, this year, too, we are not able to achieve 100% performance. When we have 100% security, we will increase state participation by 2 billion drams, "he said. “God forbid we find out somewhere that poor quality work was done by subsidy programs and that work was accepted. There will be no compromise of any kind. No poor quality work should be done. ”
Հայերեն
