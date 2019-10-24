News
Armenian President visits Japanese Nuclear Regulation Authority
Armenian President visits Japanese Nuclear Regulation Authority
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Economics

During his working visit to Japan, Armenian president Armen Sarkissian visited the Japanese Nuclear Regulation Authority and met with the President of the Agency Toyoshi Fuketa, Armenian President’s press service reported.

The issue of nuclear safety is very sensitive for our country, the president noted.

"Armenia, like Japan, has a nuclear power plant, and the problem remains the same: how to manage nuclear fuel and nuclear waste?” Sarkissian wonders.

Toyoshi Fuketa said they are constantly upgrading nuclear power plants and equipment to meet the risks, and their experience in the field can be instructive and useful. He said that they are ready to share with other foreign partners the knowledge and lessons learned from the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear disaster, in particular the experience of enhancing the safety of nuclear power plants.

The sides also referred to the possibilities of protection against natural disasters, nuclear safety regulations, nuclear fuel and other issues related to the management of nuclear waste.

The parties agreed on mutual visits and exchanges of specialists in the field.
Հայերեն
