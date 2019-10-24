Armenia PM comments on providing tax breaks for companies engaged in space activities

It’s all the same, there is no such company. It’s not that exists, but it doesn't pay taxes. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated this at Thursday’s Cabinet meeting of the government of Armenia, and referring to the bill on providing tax breaks in the country for companies engaged in space activities.
“There is no such company yet that we are caring for now whether it is right to give that company tax breaks or not,” he said. “It is another thing to have an existing company, and we should think, ‘Wow, it would have to pay 500 million drams in taxes a year, now it won't pay.’
“We have the break of having these organizations come from outside, operate here. I agree that it does not guarantee that these organizations will come, but this is at least a message.”