News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
October 24
USD
475.99
EUR
528.92
RUB
7.45
ME-USD
0.07
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
October 24
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
475.99
EUR
528.92
RUB
7.45
ME-USD
0.07
Show news feed
Armenia PM: We tell villagers to insure their land so they get huge compensation when hail comes
Armenia PM: We tell villagers to insure their land so they get huge compensation when hail comes
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics


At Thursday’s Cabinet session, the government of Armenia approved the State Assistance Program for Implementation of a Pilot Insurance System in Agriculture.

The issue was presented by Minister of Economy Tigran Khachatryan, noting that since early October, insurance policies have been sold in 6 provinces—Ararat, Armavir, Aragatsotn, Kotayk, Vayots Dzor, and Tavush—due to hail, and in two provinces—Ararat and Armavir—due to early spring frost.

"With the support of KfW Bank, we subsidize half of those premiums - 50-60 percent,” he said. “This decision is about how we should transfer this subsidized amount to the insurance companies.”

Referring to the issue, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said that until now, if there was a disaster, the hail would damage the crop, the state would compensate for a small part of the loss, but now in case of insurance policies, the state would pay 50-60% of the damage.

"That's why we envision funds in the budget," he added. “In other words, we tell the villagers, ‘Insure your land so that when the hail comes, you will not receive 30,000 drams, but 500,000-600,000 drams.’"
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia State Revenue Committee chief: I, too, get that 1.5 million drams
I used to get 2 million…
 SRC chair: State Revenue Committee has clear bonuses scheme
"The salary of an inspector is AMD 130-150 thousand without income tax…
 Armenia PM comments on providing tax breaks for companies engaged in space activities
We have the break of having these organizations come from outside, operate here…
 Armenia premier on subsidy programs: God forbid we find out somewhere that poor quality work was done
The government decided to allocate to the provincial halls 363,351.6 thousand drams for the subsidies to the communities of the country in 2019, for allocating subsidies other than those already provided for by the state budget 2019…
 National Standardization and Metrology Authority CJSC of Armenia is established
At Thursday’s Cabinet meeting of the government…
 Armenia government gives tax break to 2 companies
Under the priority investment program…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos