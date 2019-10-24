Armenia State Revenue Committee chief: I, too, get that 1.5 million drams

There was no intentional secret decision. The Prime Minister and the Prime Minister's staff simply set a maximum amount of bonus so that the process could be governed somewhat. Chairman of the State Revenue Committee, Davit Ananyan, said this in a conversation with journalists Thursday.
"For example, as a result of these certain maximum limits, my premium has decreased; last year it was more," he said. "I, too, get that 1.5 million [drams]; I used to get 2 million."
Earlier, Hetq wrote that by a secret instruction of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, the salaries of ministers, deputy ministers, and secretaries-general of the ministries have significantly increased.