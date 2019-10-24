News
Prosperous Armenia Party comments on Nairi Hunanyan petition for early release
Prosperous Armenia Party comments on Nairi Hunanyan petition for early release
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


You ask that question to Tsarukyan. What will Tsarukyan answer? Prosperous Armenia Party Chairman—and tycoon—Gagik Tsarukyan, who also heads the Prosperous Armenia faction in the National Assembly, on Thursday told this to reporters when asked about Nairi Hunanyan's petition.

"The law enforcement bodies should look in accordance with the crime he committed, in accordance his punishment,” he said to a reporter. “You are asking this question to Tsarukyan. What will Tsarukyan answer?"

We have previously reported that Nairi Hunanyan, a convict in the “October 27” case who is serving a life sentence at a Yerevan penitentiary, has petitioned for early release.
Հայերեն and Русский
