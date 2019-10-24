Transparency International: Vahe Grigoryan’s non-participation in CC work is a better decision

The non-participation of Vahe Grigoryan in the work of the Constitutional Court is a better decision, the project manager of the anti-corruption center Transparency International Varuzhan Oktanyan told reporters on Thursday.
According to the representative of the NGO, if Vahe Grigoryan believes that the Constitutional Court was not formed in a legitimate way, then it would be more correct not to participate in its work at all.
“I'm not a lawyer, but the logic of things suggests that everything should have been just like that,” he said.