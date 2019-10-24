Arsen Babayan: I've done nothing that would make me legally liable

Former Deputy Chief of Staff of Armenian parliament Arsen Babayan sent a handwritten letter to the editorial staff of the Hraparak Daily through his lawyer.
“I assure you that I have not committed any act that would cause me to be held legally responsible,” he wrote. “Criminal prosecution against me is completely illegal from the very first step. The lawyers will speak about it. Let me just say that the investigator did not even allow me to attend the hearing of the legality of my arrest.”
“I would like to express special thanks to all those who did not keep silent and publicly supported me and criticized the shameful wrongdoing,” he added.