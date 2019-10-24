Pentagon head: Turkey should work in Syria with NATO, not Russia

US Defense Secretary Mark Esper believes that Turkey should work more with NATO to resolve the situation in Syria, and not with Russia. The head of the Pentagon voiced the corresponding position, speaking on Thursday in Brussels at the German Marshall Fund in anticipation of the meeting of the Alliance’s defense ministers, TASS reported.
Turkey is heading in the wrong strategic direction, he said adding it should look more towards NATO and less towards Russia.
He also did not agree that the deals between Russia and Turkey on Syria represent the largest diplomatic achievement for Russia.
Only time will tell whether Russia will benefit from its actions in Syria, he noted.
Russian and Turkish presidents Vladimir Putin and Tayyip Erdogan at a meeting in Sochi adopted a memorandum on joint actions to resolve the situation in northeast Syria. According to the document, the Russian military police and the Syrian military are introduced from October 23 to the areas bordering the Turkish operation zone in Syria. Kurdish units are given 150 hours to completely free the 30-kilometer zone from the Turkish border, after which the military of Russia and Turkey will begin joint patrols.