Lena Nazaryan, Varazdat Karapetyan, other MPs meet those blocking Amulsar road
Lena Nazaryan, Varazdat Karapetyan, other MPs meet those blocking Amulsar road
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

Lena Nazaryan and a group of MPs yesterday met with people blocking the roads leading to Amulsar.

“Yesterday we met with a group of residents in the Jermuk, Gndevaz, Kechut communities who closed the roads to Amulsar. That conversation was very important to me,” she wrote on Facebook. “Talking directly to people is indispensable for understanding the issues they raise.

“The situation has been discussed, the steps taken and implemented by the government, we have exchanged thoughts on possible solutions, informed about the issues and concerns raised by the residents, which we will discuss with our executive partners,” she added.
Հայերեն
