Armenia State Revenue Committee chief: Ex-PM Hrant Bagratyan’s analysis is correct

The analysis of former Prime Minister Hrant Bagratyan is, of course, correct. Chairman of the State Revenue Committee (SRC) of Armenia, Davit Ananyan, said this in a conversation with journalists Thursday.

"In general, tax revenues of the state budget are taxed annually to provide an annual indicator; there is also a semi-annual, quarterly and 9-month indicator," he said. “We released an intermediate indicator of 25․1 to show the unprecedented pace that would not be maintained during the year. We think we will have 19-20 percent indicator."

And in response to the inquiry into joining the SRC's investigative department into the the investigative body, he noted that there are questions that need to be answered.

“I just haven't had the opportunity to express my view on the strategy's intention that it should be implemented within 3 years and during that time we have to answer the questions of whether the SRC is a law enforcement agency, whether the SRC needs investigative functions or not; in my opinion, they are needed,” he said. "If we develop a strategy within three years to make the right decision in terms of efficiency, ensure effective cooperation within the Investigative Committee, we can do so as well. At the moment I have concerns."