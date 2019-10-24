MP: Armenia proposes to form parliamentary body within Eurasian Union

Armenia proposes to form a parliamentary body within the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), said My Step ruling bloc Alexey Sandykov within the Moscow-Bishkek-Yerevan-Minsk-Nur-Sultan video bridge.

According to him, one can start by intensifying meetings of relevant commissions’ representatives of participating member states’ parliaments.

“There are many barriers within the EAEU, and the participating countries should make efforts to neutralize them, which can be done, including through more active inter-parliamentary work,” he said.

Sandykov added that there is interest in the Union, as evidenced by the participation of the heads of state of Singapore and Iran.

“It is important for us that Armenia will be able to establish communication between Iran and the countries participating in the Union thanks to the signed agreement on a free trade zone,” he said.

The MP noted that the Armenian authorities continue to inform representatives of car importers about the expiration of January 1, 2020 of grace periods for importing vehicles from third countries.

Asked to comment on the possible participation of Azerbaijan in the Union, the Armenian deputy noted that the adoption of new members into the EAEU is decided by consensus, but there is no such issue on the agenda yet.