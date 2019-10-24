Armenia Public Services Regulatory Commission chief comments on if natural gas price will change

After submitting an application for a change in the natural gas tariff, the Public Services Regulatory Commission (PSRC) of Armenia has 80 working days to review the application, and then the new tariff comes into force 30 days after that. This was stated by Garegin Baghramyan, the PSRC Chairman, at Thursday’s opening ceremony of "Victory" substation of High Voltage Electricity CJSC.
Asked if this means that the natural gas price in Armenia will not increase this year, he said: “It depends on what arrangements we will have. At least, we are negotiating for a longer-term pricing policy. If we have to go for a one year tariff review, this should be the result of a bid review. As November is approaching, we can't afford a new price this year. ”
Baghramyan noted that the talks are about 5-10 years.
Asked what this new substation will give, whether it will affect the tariff, he replied: “This particular power plant is the substation of the High Voltage Electricity, which is being upgraded. The High Voltage Electricity substations are mainly re-equipped by donor banks, with government-guaranteed loans. Two more substations are being built. One is being built within the framework of the general Iran-Armenia electricity transmission line project."