State Duma deputy: Azerbaijan’s entry into Eurasian Union not to be on agenda
State Duma deputy: Azerbaijan’s entry into Eurasian Union not to be on agenda
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan, Russia
Theme: Politics

The issue of Azerbaijan’s entry into the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), for well-known reasons, will not be on the agenda, said Russian State Duma member and of CIS Countries Institute director Konstantin Zatulin on Thursday within the Moscow-Bishkek-Yerevan-Minsk-Nur-Sultan video bridge.

According to him, the Union as a whole is open for cooperation, as evidenced by the agreements signed with Singapore and Iran. 

“These processes will be continuous,” he said.

He expressed interest in the idea of creating a common visa space voiced by the President of Kazakhstan in Turkmenistan, adding that the introduction of CIS citizenship along with national citizenships could also be a promising direction.

The deputy noted that Russia has a special role in the EAEU, however, you need to understand that integration is not a buffet where you need to apply a selective approach. “Processes require interaction and the creation of mechanisms to neutralize obstacles. All this is connected not only with economic, but also with political issues. Russia does not force any country to anything, but gives assessments to these or those actions of partners,” he said recalling a meeting of the CIS member states’ heads in Moscow on October 25, as 13 issues are listed on the agenda, which include, inter alia, the issues of digitization and security strategies.
Русский
