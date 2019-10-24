News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
October 24
USD
475.99
EUR
528.92
RUB
7.45
ME-USD
0.07
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
October 24
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
475.99
EUR
528.92
RUB
7.45
ME-USD
0.07
Show news feed
Belarus’ MP: Eurasian Union does not justify itself as economic association
Belarus’ MP: Eurasian Union does not justify itself as economic association
Region:World News, Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics, Economics

The Eurasian Economic Union does not justify itself as an economic union, said Belarusian MP Valery Voronetsky on Thursday within the Moscow-Bishkek-Yerevan-Minsk-Nur-Sultan video bridge.

According to him, the economic union involves the development of a single economic policy, coordination of actions in all sectors of the economy, including energy, transport, standardization. 

He noted that many customs restrictions remain; a common market for a number of goods has not been formed. The participating countries, instead of strengthening the potential of the entire Union, pursue a protectionist policy using a consumer approach,” he said.

The MP noted the special role of Russia within Eurasian Union, on the actions of which a lot depends.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Русский
Print
Read more:
All
State Duma deputy: Azerbaijan’s entry into Eurasian Union not to be on agenda
“These processes will be continuous…
 MP: Armenia proposes to form parliamentary body within Eurasian Union
“There are many barriers within the EAEU…
 Jewelry market in Eurasian Union will be made more unified
The second document will be a plan to promote jewelry products manufactured in the EAEU on the markets of third countries...
 Expert: Putin, Rouhani’s participation in Eurasian Union summit will not create problems for Armenia in US relations
“In addition, Pashinyan’s statement that the discussions were held in order not to harm the natural process of developing relations…
Analyst: Agreements with Iran are beneficial for Armenian business
The agreements signed for three years will provide an opportunity to understand how valuable such a regime is for the two countries…
 Armenia PM: Issue of eliminating more than 60 obstacles included in EAEU agenda
The Prime Minister noted that a year has passed since...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos