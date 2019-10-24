Belarus’ MP: Eurasian Union does not justify itself as economic association

The Eurasian Economic Union does not justify itself as an economic union, said Belarusian MP Valery Voronetsky on Thursday within the Moscow-Bishkek-Yerevan-Minsk-Nur-Sultan video bridge.
According to him, the economic union involves the development of a single economic policy, coordination of actions in all sectors of the economy, including energy, transport, standardization.
He noted that many customs restrictions remain; a common market for a number of goods has not been formed. The participating countries, instead of strengthening the potential of the entire Union, pursue a protectionist policy using a consumer approach,” he said.
The MP noted the special role of Russia within Eurasian Union, on the actions of which a lot depends.