Thursday
October 24
Thursday
October 24
Armenia Food Safety Inspectorate "One Window" system launches in Yerevan
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

Within the framework of the European Union for Armenia: E-governance program, the "One Window" system launched in Yerevan by the Food Safety Inspectorate of Armenia.

This is an electronic system for registration of import, export, transit transportation of consignments of plants, animals, plant and animal origin good, foodstuffs, veterinary medicines, pesticides, and fertilizers.

The digitalized system will enable full accounting of cargoes imported, exported and transit via Armenia, granting and partial control of them, automation of reports, as well as providing staff with tools for analysis. Definition of risk criteria in the system will enable automated detection of risk factors easily.
