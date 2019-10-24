News
Armenia official: With support of World Bank, $130mn-worth projects have been implemented in country
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

With the support of the World Bank, $130mn-worth projects have been implemented in Armenia to increase the reliability of the energy system in Armenia. This was announced today by the Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure, Suren Papikyan, at the opening ceremony of the Victory substation of High Voltage Electricity CJSC.

According to him, the Hrazdan NPP, the overhead construction of an about 230km-long 220kilowatt transmission line connecting Shinuhayr substation, has been successfully completed, and the reconstruction of 5 high-voltage substations has begun. Two more construction works are planned in the near future.

"Today the resuming the operation of the around  $14mn-worth Victory substation begins. This substation is very important in ensuring reliable power supply to the southwestern part of Yerevan, as well as some settlements in Armavir Province," the minister said, adding that this substation’s capacity has increased, the number of electricity-related accidents and the time of their repairs has decreased, the reliability has increased.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
