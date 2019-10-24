Car importers protest outside Armenia government

Car importers were protesting in front of the government of Armenia today. They demand the government to allow the right-hand drive cars to be brought to Armenia and to change their steering wheels in the country within a certain period of time.
"We petitioned to the prime minister two weeks ago with the Japanese auto importers, presenting the situation and asking for a solution. By 2020, as you know, the customs value is going up, our citizens have bought a lot of cars from Japan, the steering wheels are changed in Georgia, Georgian and Azeri craftsmen don’t have enough time to change the steering wheels, and lately many ‘wise’ Azeris are taking a down payment, taking the car apart, then demanding $500-600 extra payments from Armenian drivers,” said Zohrab Igityan, a car importer.
They are asking the Armenian government to allow them to bring their right-hand drive cars to Armenia so that Armenian craftsmen can change the steering wheels.