Armenia PM spokesperson: Deputy Police Chief Hovhannes Kocharyan's statement was followed by his resignation

Deputy Chief of Police Hovhannes Kocharyan's that statement was followed by his resignation, and there was no talk with the Prime Minister. Armenian Prime Minister's Spokesman Vladimir Karapetyan stated this in a conversation with journalists today, referring to the fact that Hovhannes Kocharyan applied for dismissal after declaring the day before that he did not agree that the police system should be headed by a civilian.
"I hope you do not ask me to comment on Mr. Kocharyan's statement. After that, he wrote a petition, asked to be dismissed, and it was done," Karapetyan said.
It should be noted that the initiative of the opposition Bright Armenia faction was discussed at the National Assembly, and which allows the National Security Service and the Police of Armenia to be headed by civilians. The bill was rejected, but an agreement was reached that it would be presented in a revised version.