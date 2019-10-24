Pashinyan's spokesman comments on resignation boom

If a person decides to leave his post, then there is no problem. A spokesman for the Prime Minister of Armenia Vladimir Karapetyan Armenian parliament’s spokesperson Vladimir Karapetyan told reporters on Thursday commenting on recent resignations.
“It is quite normal that there is a refreshment of personnel. If a person decides to leave, then it seems to me that he should not always be stopped or returned,” he said.
When asked if there was a candidate for the place of the former head of State Protection Service of Armenian NSS, General Grigory Hayrapetov, Vladimir Karapetyan noted that he could not answer this question, but was sure that discussions on this issue were already underway. “Everything will be reported on time,” he said.