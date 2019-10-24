Dollar drops in Armenia

YEREVAN. – The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 475.86/$1 in Armenia on Thursday; this is down by AMD 0.13 from Wednesday, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia.

The exchange rate for one euro was AMD 529.8 (up by AMD 0.66), that of one UK pound totaled AMD 613 (up by AMD 1.21), and the rate of one Russian ruble made up AMD 7.44 (down by AMD 0.01) in the country.

In addition, one gram of silver, gold and platinum amounted to AMD 268.27, AMD 22,863.97 and AMD 13,708.13, respectively.