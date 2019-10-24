News
News
Eurasian Union premiers to sign precious metal transactions
Region:World News, Armenia, Russia
Theme: Economics

The issues of harmonization of legal regulation in the jewelry sector in the space of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) are included in the deal on the features of operations with precious metals and precious stones. The signatures on this “jewelry” document is expected to be put on October 25 by the heads of government of the Union countries in the Russian capital, RG reported referring to EEC source.

The deal, specified in the Eurasian Economic Commission, covers not only uniform rules for the circulation of precious metals and precious stones. It will allow the Eurasian Union countries to mutually recognize assay marks, which will ensure free circulation in the jewelry union and reduce transaction costs for businesses.

Thus, the EEC believes, one more obstacle that is contained in the roadmap for eliminating exemptions and restrictions on the EAEU domestic market for 2018-2019 will be eliminated.
Հայերեն and Русский
