Spokesperson: Losses resulting from strike in South Caucasus Railways will be calculated
Spokesperson: Losses resulting from strike in South Caucasus Railways will be calculated
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

Losses resulting from a strike on the South Caucasus Railway (SCR) will be calculated, SCR’s spokesperson Ruben Grdzelyan said in an intweview with Armenian News - NEWS.am on Thursday.

“The data will be published immediately after the final calculations,” he said.

The spokesman added that the railway connection has not yet been restored.

As reported earlier, on October 22 afternoon, South Caucasus Railway (SCR) employees went on strike. Railway communication is paralyzed in Armenia now.

Employees demand a salary increase of 30%, but SCR management does not agree to this.

More than three thousand employees claim that their salaries were reduced by introducing a bonus system, but according to them, they receive no bonuses.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
