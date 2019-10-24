39 found dead in truck near London are Chinese

The Chinese MFA has confirmed reports that 39 people found dead in a truck near London were Chinese, Reuters reported referring to Global News.
British police said earlier that the dead are citizens of China.
The police found 39 bodies in a truck trailer in the industrial zone of the UK city of Grace in Essex. According to preliminary data, 38 adults and one teenager were among the killed. A 25-year-old man from Northern Ireland was detained on suspicion of murder. According to police, the truck allegedly arrived in the country from Bulgaria on October 19. The detainee is a truck driver.