39 found dead in truck near London are Chinese
39 found dead in truck near London are Chinese
Region:World News
Theme: Society, Incidents

The Chinese MFA has confirmed reports that 39 people found dead in a truck near London were Chinese, Reuters reported referring to Global News.

British police said earlier that the dead are citizens of China.

The police found 39 bodies in a truck trailer in the industrial zone of the UK city of Grace in Essex. According to preliminary data, 38 adults and one teenager were among the killed. A 25-year-old man from Northern Ireland was detained on suspicion of murder. According to police, the truck allegedly arrived in the country from Bulgaria on October 19. The detainee is a truck driver.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
