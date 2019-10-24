News
Armenian MP meets with Nairi Hunanyan in jail
Armenian MP meets with Nairi Hunanyan in jail
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Armenian MP Arman Babajanyan met with the head of a group of terrorists responsible for the October 27 in the Armenian parliament.

Babajanyan informed about “a two-hour long meeting” with Nairi Hunanyan in jail.

“Many questions arose along with numerous answers, and this would take a long time to analyze and understand, but the main beneficiaries of the October 27 events – the leaders of the revanchist forces protesting from the counter-revolutionary camps - should always remember: the damage caused to the state  of Armenia for the brutal murder of Vazgen Sargsyan, Karen Demirchyan, Yura Bakhshyan, Ruben Miroyan, Heinrikh Abrahamyan, Armenak Armenakyan, Leonard Petrosyan, Mikael Kotanyan, will not be forgiven, and no one will be left unpunished, ” he wrote.

On October 27, 1999 a group of terrorists, having burst into parliament, shot and killed the Armenian Prime Minister Vazgen Sargsyan, Armenian parliament speaker Karen Demirchyan, the vice-speakers Yuri Bakhshyan and Ruben Miroyan, the Minister Leonard Petrosyan and the deputies Armenak Armenakyan, Mikayel Kotanyan, and Henrik Abrahamyan, while another eight people were injured.

On December 2, 2003, the Kentron-Nork-Marash trial court of Yerevan sentenced Nairi Hunanyan and another five members of his criminal group to life imprisonment, and another member of the group to 14 years in prison. Nairi Hunanyan is currently serving a sentence at Yerevan-Kentron detention center.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
