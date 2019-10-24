News
Yerevan Kentron district head submits resignation
Yerevan Kentron district head submits resignation
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

Yerevan Kentron district head Viktor Mnatsakanyan has written a resignation letter, saying he wants to do an in-depth study of the city's problems

According to his statement on Facebook, “it's been a year since I took the position of Head of Kentron District. I undertook this function at the suggestion of my friend Hayk Marutyan, and the goal was the honest desire to develop our beloved Yerevan through united, teamwork.”

“I made this decision because I want to do an in-depth study of urban issues and make urban policing an integral part of our daily lives,” he said adding that he is convinced that this way he can be much more helpful to city.
