Armenian defense minister meets with NATO Deputy Secretary General
Armenian defense minister meets with NATO Deputy Secretary General
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

Armenian Defense Minister Davit Tonoyan is on a two-day working visit to Brussels where he is participating in the work of ministerial meeting of the NATO’s Resolute Support Mission.

Tonoyan met with NATO Deputy Secretary General Mircea Geoană.

The sides discussed issues related to Armenia-NATO cooperation. They noted importance of Armenia's participation in the peaceful missions in Kosovo and Afghanistan.

The defense minister briefed NATO official on Armenia’s ongoing humanitarian mission in Syria, its goals and opportunities to expand the geography.

The sides touched upon security in the South Caucasus and the Middle East.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
