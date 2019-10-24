Armenian police deputy chief fired at PM Pashinyan’s request?

Deputy Chief of Armenian Police, Colonel Hovhannes Kocharyan, according to the information of Armenian News - NEWS.am, did not resign of his own free will. Acting Police chief Arman Sargsyan ‘urged him.’
This, in turn, was demanded from Sargsyan by Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, who was outraged by the latest statement by Kocharyan.
According to our information, Kocharyan will again engage in advocacy.
Armenian News - NEWS.am has been trying to contact Kocharyan since yesterday, but so far without success. Acting Police Chief Arman Sargsyan, in an interview with our correspondent, said that Hovhannes Kocharyan submitted his resignation on his own initiative. When asked if he tried to dissuade him from this step, Sargsyan noted: “If a person has decided to do so, then he would do so.”
Kocharyan, who was appointed deputy chief of the Armenian Police on May 18, 2018, submitted a resignation letter on October 23. Nikol Pashinyan has already signed it.