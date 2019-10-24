ABB's Masis branch officially reopens (PHOTOS)

The newly reopened “MASIS” branch of “ARMBUSINESSBANK” CJSC is already operating in a recently renovated building in modern style at 55, Central Square in Masis town.

The new premises of the branch are equipped with modern equipment necessary for high quality service and other banking services.

The officials from Ararat region, high-ranking guests and customers were invited to the official re-opening ceremony of the branch.

The branch equipped with all facilities necessary for most convenient service was presented during the event: not only all the requirements of modern standards, but also the wishes of customers are considered here. There is an electronic queue management system, convenient waiting room and an employee who will direct customers to the service areas they need.

ARMBUSINESSBANK will continue the process of modernization of branches and its policy to appear with innovative approach to customers.

For almost 30 years, ARMBUSINESSBANK has provided high-quality services by expanding its branch network. The provision of a full range of services to citizens living in different regions and communities of our country is most essential for the Bank.

The policy to constantly exceed customers’ expectations and attach high importance to each of them is the guarantee to maintain the Bank’s high rating.