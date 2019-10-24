Ex-Armenia parliament speaker says his actions were in compliance with Constitution

YEREVAN. – My actions were in compliance with the Constitution and the law, ex-Armenian parliament speaker Ara Babloyan said after his interrogation at the Special Investigation Service on Thursday.
Babloyan said he saw the statement made by ex-president of the Constitutional Court Gagik Harutyunyan.
“I definitely saw the statement. Those who know me can assure that I could not say something without seeing the statement,” he added.
Babloyan as well as Gagik HArutyunyan have been called to the Special Investigation Service for interrogation. Babloyan is a suspect in the SIS investigation within the framework of the criminal case under Section 1 of Article 300 of the Armenia Criminal Code—and on the grounds of usurpation of power.
According to the SIS report, Arsen Babayan, Deputy Chief of Staff to the National Assembly, accused of the same case, created false grounds for submitting Ara Babloyan's resignation on March 2, 2018, to the NA Speaker Gagik Harutyunyan's resignation request. In turn, it was the basis for the latter's termination of office, and later for the process of nominating and appointing Hrayr Tovmasyan in that vacant post.