Ex-Armenian speaker remains suspect in case, attorney says

YEREVAN. – Ex-Armenian parliament speaker Ara Babloyan is still a suspect in the case, his attorney Aram Vardevesyan told reporters near the court.
According to earlier reports, ex- Constitutional Court President Gagik Harutyunyan and former Armenian parliament speaker Ara Babloyan were summoned to the Special Investigation Service.
“An investigation is underway. Interrogation took place today,” Vardevanyan added.
Former Armenian parliament speaker Ara Babloyan has been included as a suspect in the SIS investigation within the framework of the criminal case under Section 1 of Article 300 of the Armenia Criminal Code—and on the grounds of usurpation of power.
According to the SIS report, Arsen Babayan, Deputy Chief of Staff to the National Assembly, accused of the same case, created false grounds for submitting Ara Babloyan's resignation on March 2, 2018, to the NA Speaker Gagik Harutyunyan's resignation request. In turn, it was the basis for the latter's termination of office, and later for the process of nominating and appointing Hrayr Tovmasyan in that vacant post.