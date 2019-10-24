News
Thursday
October 24
News
EU reaffirms continued support to Armenia, PM meets with head of EU delegation
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan received head of the EU delegation to Armenia Andrea Wiktorin.

Welcoming the EU ambassador, PM Pashinyan noted that cooperation  with the European Union is of crucial importance for Armenia during this important period of reforms.

“After the revolution, the EU is one of the most important partners of our democratic agenda, and we look at your appointment in the context of further strengthening of Armenia-EU cooperation. We consider the political dialogue with the EU effective and are ready to work together to make our partnership more efficient,” Pashinyan said.

Speaking about Armenia's democratic reform agenda, the Prime Minister mentioned judiciary,  electoral system, anti-corruption policy, as well as economic development programs.

Andrea Wiktorin in turn reaffirmed EU’s support for democratic reform agenda, which focuses on the development of Armenia based on the rule of law and our common values. She assured that the European Union will continue to assist in strengthening democracy in Armenia in the areas mentioned by the Prime Minister, as well as to enrich the Armenia-EU partnership with new mutually beneficial programs and initiatives.

Nikol Pashinyan and Andrea Wiktorin discussed a wide range of issues related to the Armenia-EU agenda related to the Comprehensive and Extended Partnership Agreement, the Eastern Partnership, implementation of new joint projects, various infrastructures, energy, environment, green economy and other areas.

They underlined importance of the steps aimed at launching visa liberalization talks, as well as the importance of getting acquainted with the new leadership of the EU structures and the forthcoming mutual visits in that context.

Armenian PM and EU ambassador exchanged views on the Karabakh conflict. Prime Minister Pashinyan stressed the importance of the EU's balanced position on the settlement of Karabakh conflict. Ambassador Wiktorin noted that the EU supports the negotiation process of as well as an atmosphere of dialogue aimed for peaceful settlement.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
