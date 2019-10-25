News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
October 25
USD
475.86
EUR
529.58
RUB
7.44
ME-USD
0.06
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
October 25
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
475.86
EUR
529.58
RUB
7.44
ME-USD
0.06
Show news feed
Cyberespionage campaign targets UN agencies
Cyberespionage campaign targets UN agencies
Region:World News
Theme: Politics, Incidents

For the past 10 months, UN agencies, the International Red Cross and other NGOs have been targeted by a company that carries out coordinated cyberespionage, reports AP.

The California division of cybersecurity Lookout company has announced that the phishing feature is still active for collecting passwords from mobile phones and computers.

Targets include UNICEF, the United Nations World Food Program, the United Nations Development Program, and the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies.

Lookout says thinktanks, including the United States Institute of Peace, the Heritage Foundation, and the East-West Center, have also been targeted.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
UN: Turkey may be held accountable for executions of several Kurdish militants and politicians
“Turkey could be deemed responsible as a state for violations by their affiliated groups as long as Turkey exercises effective control...
 UN urges Iraq to quickly and transparently investigate police clashes with protesters
“We are worried by reports that security forces have used live ammunition and rubber bullets in some areas, and have also fired tear gas cannisters…
 Armenia FM in New York, addresses Ancient Civilization Forum
On the margins of the 74th Session of the UN General Assembly…
 German FM warns about threat of wars due to climate change
German Minister of Foreign Affairs Heiko Maas has...
 Armenia FM delivers remarks at UN Security Council meeting
Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan delivered his...
 Armenia PM: We have to transform our economy to technologically advanced, environmentally friendly industry
Pashinyan addressed at the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals: The 2020-2030 Vision summit, in New York…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos