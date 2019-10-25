Cyberespionage campaign targets UN agencies

For the past 10 months, UN agencies, the International Red Cross and other NGOs have been targeted by a company that carries out coordinated cyberespionage, reports AP.
The California division of cybersecurity Lookout company has announced that the phishing feature is still active for collecting passwords from mobile phones and computers.
Targets include UNICEF, the United Nations World Food Program, the United Nations Development Program, and the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies.
Lookout says thinktanks, including the United States Institute of Peace, the Heritage Foundation, and the East-West Center, have also been targeted.