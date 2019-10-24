News
Friday
October 25
News
German defense minister offers NATO to create safety zone in Syria
German defense minister offers NATO to create safety zone in Syria
Region:World News, Russia, Turkey, Middle East
Theme: Politics

German defense minister presented to NATO her proposal on creation of safety zone in the north of Syria, Reuters reported.

Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer said that the safety zone will need Russia.., a dominating force in Syria, to protect displaced persons and ensure that the fight against ISIS will continue.

During the NATO ministerial in Brussels, she insisted that the task of patrolling Syria-Turkey border cannot fall on Russia and Turkey alone.

Earlier Pentagon chief Mark Esper called Turkey’s invasion “unwarranted”.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
