OIF Secretary General plans to visit Armenia next year

YEREVAN. – Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan received Thursday special advisor to the Secretary General of the International Organization of La Francophonie (OIF) Désiré Nyaruhirira.
Nyaruhirira conveyed greetings from La Francophonie Secretary General Louise Mushikiwabo and informed about her intention to visit Yerevan early next year to meet with Pashinyan. He also briefed Armenian PM on preparation for the La Francophnie summit in Tunisia in 2020.
Pashinyan welcomed the initiative of La Francophonie Secretary General Louise Mushikiwabo to visit Armenia and added that all initiatives aimed at increasing effectiveness of the organization will be supported by the Armenian side.