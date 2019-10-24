Marija Pejcinovic Buric: Council of Europe follows Armenia reforms

President of Armenia’s National Assembly Ararat Mirzoyan met with the Council of Europe Secretary General Marija Pejcinovic Buric.
The Council of Europe is following the reforms implemented in Armenia, especially in the legal field, Buric said and urged to continue the reforms. She expressed readiness to continue the support provided by the organization.
Mirzoyan in turn noted that Armenia is open for opinions on its way of reforms and pointed to cooperation with all CoE structures. He touched upon the circumstances impeding the reforms and spoke about the situation around the Constitutional Court.
The sides discussed Armenia’s commitments to its international obligations, also referring to the introduction of effective mechanisms for the prevention of violence against women and children. Maria Pecinovic Buric emphasized that, based on the experience of her country, she realized the difficulties that may arise. However, she said the attempts to make the fight against violence a subject of domestic political manipulation are unacceptable.
Mirzoyan is visiting Strasbourg where he participated in the work of the PACE European Conference of Presidents of Parliament.