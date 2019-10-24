PACE president ready to continue supporting democracy development in Armenia

Speaker of the Armenian parliament Ararat Mirzoyan met with PACE President Liliane Maury Pasquier.
Congratulating PACE President on the occasion of the 70th anniversary of the establishment of the Council of Europe, Ararat Mirzoyan noted that Armenia will continue to rely on the support of the organization on the way to meet challenges and seek solutions.
He added that since their meeting in Yerevan this March, Armenia has taken a number of firm steps within the framework of the judicial reform agenda.
During the meeting, they also touched upon the situation around the Constitutional Court. Mirzoyan informed about the upcoming reforms of the Electoral Code and the Law on Parties.
Welcoming the willingness of the Armenian authorities to fulfill their international obligations, Liliane Maury Pasquier in turn expressed her readiness to continue supporting democracy development in Armenia.
Interlocutors also touched upon prevention of violence against women and children in Armenia.