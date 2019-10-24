Boris Johnson wants to hold election on December 12

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is ready to give the parliament additional time to discuss their option of the Brexit agreement, if the lawmakers support general elections on December 12.
Johnson told BBC he expected the EU to grant an extension to his 31 October deadline. However, the prime minister himself is against the extension, and wants this variant of the agreement to be adopted as soon as possible.
The European Union will decide on extending the terms on Friday. British parliament will get an extra time till the end of October, and PM is likely to try to bring the agreement for the discussion.